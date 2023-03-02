HamberMenu
KMC HOD of Anaesthesia K Nagarjuna Reddy transferred

Orders issued following recent death of first year PG student

March 02, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated March 03, 2023 11:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana government on Thursday transferred K Nagarjuna Reddy, Professor and HOD of Anaesthesia at Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal, on administrative grounds with immediate effect. The doctor has been posted as Professor of Anaesthesia at Government Medical College Bhupalpally. 

An order released by the Principal Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare department on Thursday directed the Director of Medical Education and Principal of Kakatiya Medical College to take necessary action in the matter.

The transfer comes just days after the death of KMC first year postgraduate student D. Preethi. The medico had attempted suicide after facing harassment from her senior. After her death, Preethi’s family demanded the suspension of the principal of the college and the HOD.

