KMC Anti-ragging committee recommends action against seven MBBS students ‘involved’ in ragging a junior

The decision was taken after a disciplinary hearing that lasted more than four hours, sources said

September 19, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

Seven MBBS students of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), who were reportedly involved in ragging and assaulting their junior in the college hostel on September 14, were suspended from the college for three months and expelled from the hostel for one year.

The anti-ragging committee of the college, which met at the KMC on Tuesday, recommended action against the seven MBBS students after a disciplinary hearing that lasted for more than four hours, sources said.

The ragging incident came to the fore following a complaint lodged by the aggrieved MBBS first year student of the KMC with the Matwada police alleging that seven senior students subjected him to ragging before severely thrashing him on September 14.

The Matwada police have already registered a case against the seven MBBS second year students under relevant sections of the IPC and the Anti-Ragging Act.

The suicide of Dr. Preethi, a first year PG medical student of KMC, due to alleged ragging by her course senior Saif in February this year sent shockwaves and triggered protests across the State against the menace of ragging.

