KMC anti-ragging committee meets

March 01, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - WARANGAL

The anti-ragging committee of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) has prima facie established that the MD (anaesthesia) second year student Saif allegedly subjected the PG medical first year student Preethi to “mental harassment”, resulting in her death by “suicide.”

Days after Dr. Preethi’s death, the committee held a marathon meeting on the incident at the KMC here on Wednesday evening, sources said.

The meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of the gravity of the ragging charges against Dr. Saif, who is presently lodged in the district jail in Khammam, after being arrested by the Matwada police on Friday on charges of abetting Dr. Preethi’s suicide.

The meeting was chaired by the KMC principal D Mohandas and attended by the anti-ragging panel members, including professors, besides the police and the revenue officials concerned.

The committee discussed in detail the charges against Dr. Saif, who had already been placed under suspension, and inquired with the Head of the Department, Aanaesthesia, over the issue.

The meeting reportedly decided to send a detailed report to the National Medical Commission (NMC) and other competent authorities/agencies seeking appropriate action against Dr. Saif under the Prevention and Prohibition of Ragging in Medical Colleges/Institutions Regulations, 2021.