KLM to launch direct flights between Hyderabad and Amsterdam starting September 2025

In a boost to connectivity between India and Netherlands, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines announced it will commence direct flights between Hyderabad and Amsterdam from September 2025. Hyderabad will become KLM’s fourth Indian destination, joining its existing routes to Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Three weekly flights

Beginning September 2, 2025, the airline will operate three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. KLM’s Boeing 777-200ER will service the route, offering 35 seats in World Business Class, 24 in Premium Comfort Class, and 229 in Economy Class, the airline stated in a press release.

According to the flight schedule, Flight KL873 will depart Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport at 11.40 a.m. and land at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at 12.30 a.m. (local time) the following day. The return flight, KL874, will leave Hyderabad at 2.20 a.m. and arrive at Schiphol Airport the same morning at 8.40 a.m (local time).

The new connection was confirmed by Marisa Gerards, the Ambassador of the Netherlands to India, who announced the development on social media following her recent meeting with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. “Had a constructive meeting on trade and investment and other areas of cooperation like health, agriculture, and innovation. Sharing good news that KLM will open the direct line connecting Amsterdam and Hyderabad,” she said.

Marisa Gerards paid a courtesy visit to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his camp office in New Delhi on Tuesday (November 12, 2024). The meeting was attended by Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, managing director of TSIIC, and Dr. Gaurav Uppal, resident commissioner.

