KK, Suresh Reddy elected unopposed to RS

The newly-elected Rajya Sabha members from Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) K. Keshav Rao and K.R. Suresh Reddy said they would work to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the State and the confidence reposed in them by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Speaking to reporters after being announced as elected unopposed, they said their contribution will make people of Telangana proud and reflect what the TRS stands for at the national level.

Mr. Keshava Rao said the country is in a critical stage and he knows his role to be played as per the aspirations of the Chief Minister.

Stating that his new role is the biggest challenge of his life, he was confident of living up to the expectations of people of Telangana and the TRS. He said he would espouse the ideals of the TRS party at the national level and its role in national issues.

Former Speaker in the united Andhra Pradesh Assembly said being a member of the Rajya Sabha means he would have to understand the needs of the country and how Telangana can play a role in addressing the issues. He thanked the Chief Minister and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao for the opportunity.

Earlier, the two were announced elected unopposed by the Returning Officer as no other candidate was in the fray.