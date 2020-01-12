Kite and Sweet festival from tomorrow

Hyderabad is getting ready to host its popular annual event — the International Kite and Sweet Festival 2020 — coinciding with the three-day Sankranti festival at Parade Grounds from January 13 to 15.

Kite flying is a tradition during the festival and since 2016, the Tourism Department has scaled it up to a major festival by inviting national and international kite flyers from across the globe. It subsequently added Sweet festival from 2018 to popularise traditional sweets prepared by people from different States who have made Hyderabad their home.

Minister for Excise, Tourism and Culture V. Srinivas Goud, sharing details of the festival at a media conference here on Saturday, said the kite festival will have participation from 15 countries with 40 international and 60 national flyers. A special night kite flying event is also scheduled on all three days, he said.

The unique feature this time is that traditional games will be included in the festival and introduced to the present generation. Games like ‘gilli danda’ (game of tip and cat), ‘Taadu Bongaram’ (spinning top), sack race, three-leg race, ‘Thokkudu Billa’(hop scotch), marbles, ‘Isurrayi/thiragali’, lemon and spoon race, ‘Ashta Chemma’ and art like ‘Rangoli’ etc., will be organised at the Gymkhana Grounds during the three-day festival, he said.

Hyderabad has about 1.5 crore population and many will go to their native places to celebrate the festival but for those celebrating the festival in city, the kite and sweet festival with traditional sweets and snacks, prepared by women hailing from different States, will re-create the ambience in the city itself.

About 1,000 varieties of sweets and snacks will be prepared and displayed during the festival by homemakers hailing from Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, apart from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, he said. There would also be food courts with cuisine of Telangana, and stalls showcasing handicrafts and handloom as other attractions.

15 lakh expected

Tourism and Culture Secretary Burra Venkatesham said the festival drew over 10 lakh visitors last time and this time, they were expecting 15 lakh visitors. He made an appeal to public to cooperate with the Department to make the festival eco-friendly and requested them to bring cloth bags to carry sweets and carry their own water bottles and refill them with the water provided at the venue to reduce plastic pollution although bottled water would also be available. The Minister and officials later visited Parade Grounds to oversee the arrangements for the festival.