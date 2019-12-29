‘Kite and Sweet festival 2020 must enhance Hyderabad brand image’

The 2020 edition of International Kite and Sweet festival should be organised in a manner that would further enhance the brand image of Hyderabad, Minister for Tourism, Sports and Culture V.Srinivas Goud has said.

The Minister held a high level review meeting here on Saturday over the arrangements for the prestigious festival being organised under the aegis of Tourism and Culture departments at the Parade Grounds from January 13 to 15. The kite festival is being organised for the past five years while this would be the third edition of sweet festival.

‘Plan in other cities’

The Minister also said plans should be made to organise the Kite and Sweet festival in other towns and cities of Telangana along with Hyderabad.

All departments, like every year, should coordinate and make arrangements for the thousands of visitors who throng the festival in the State capital, he said, and instructed the officials to invite recognised kite clubs in various countries to participate in the festival. Delegates from different countries should also be invited for the Sweet festival and encouraged to display the varieties of sweets popular in their countries.

The sweet festival would be an occasion for people from different States in the country who have made Hyderabad their home to prepare sweets typical to their respective States. The officers should make arrangements for setting up food stalls.

‘Ensure wide publicity’

Cultural programmes reflecting various types of traditional and folk art forms of Telangana and other States should be presented during the festival and officers should take measures to ensure that, he said. Wide publicity should be given for the ensuing festival, he added.

The review meeting was attended by in-charge Tourism Commissioner and Sports Authority Managing Director Dinakar Babu, Tourism Managing Director Manohar and other officials besides Culture Language Indian Connection (CLIC) representatives and Kite Players coordinator Vikram Solanki.