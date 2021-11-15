Kishan’s argument on boiled rice ridiculed

‘Centre discriminating on every aspect, starting from hamali charges’

Chairman of the Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation (TSCSC) M. Srinivas Reddy has reiterated that the State has been giving only boiled rice to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) during the Rabi season due to special weather conditions in the State during the season.

Ridiculing the argument of Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy on the issue, he said here on Monday that even in combined Andhra Pradesh dispensation, the custom milled rice to the FCI during the Rabi season was boiled rice up to 95% of the total levy supply.

Main reason for that is extreme temperatures in Telangana region during the season which would not allow milling raw rice due to high percentage of broken rice in it.

Processing of paddy produced in the Rabi season would result in a minimum of 30% to 40% broken rice and the FCI would not allow it as it had fixed the out-turn ratio at 67% for raw rice and 68% for boiled rice based on the recommendations of the Gokak Committee over two decades ago. The maximum percentage of broke rice allowed was 25% even during the Rabi season making it impossible to supply raw rice to FCI during the season.

Weather conditions

He stated that Mr. Kishan Reddy was speak meaningless without knowing the facts of the weather conditions in Telangana during the Rabi season and its impact on the production of paddy and raw rice. Instead of working for resolution of the issue by taking the matter to the notice of the Prime Minister, Mr. Reddy was encouraging protests by BJP leaders in the State, Mr. Srinivas Reddy said.

The Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman also pointed out that the fixing the out-turn ratio for rice was purely in the hands of the Centre and the procurement of food grains, including paddy, is in the Central list since the issuance of orders by Indira Gandhi Government in 1973. Many States were procuring paddy completely as Telangana was doing as the expenditure had to be borne by the States initially and the release of funds from the Centre would happen much later.

He explained that while the Centre was bearing the interest component only for two months on the money borrowed by the States for procurement operations, but the Telangana government is was bearing the burden for another 10 months. He also alleged that the FCI was discriminating with Telangana in making available storage space as per the requirement, supply of gunny bags and also the movement of wagons.

Further, he stated that the storage charges were being borne by the State for six months and the Centre only for two months. Hamali charges paid by the Centre to Telangana were ₹5.65 per quintal against ₹24.25 given to Punjab and Haryana, he said.