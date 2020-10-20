Kishan to contribute 3 months’ salary

HYDERABAD

20 October 2020 23:35 IST

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy has announced he will contribute his three months’ salary towards relief measures due to the heavy rainfall and flooding in the twin cities. The Minister said on Tuesday he is continuously monitoring the situation and extending all the assistance required for the relief operations. He had personally visited the affected areas in the city and expressed his deep concern over the situation, a press release said.

