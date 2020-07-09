Kishan suggests 1,000-bed makeshift COVID hospital

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to consider building a 1,000-bed makeshift hospital to handle COVID-19 patients akin to what was done in Delhi a few days ago.

“The government should completely focus on containing the coronavirus spread as the situation is worrisome across Telangana, especially in the twin cities, and take up other activities later,” the Minister advised during a Facebook chat.

Mr. Reddy, who is also the Secunderabad MP, expressed concern over the rising positive cases and fatality rate in Telangana and assured the Central government of complete support in battling the virus spread.

The State government should substantially increase the testing rate and keep the containment areas under strict supervision. Public health facilities should be improved and exorbitant billing by private hospitals must be looked into to protect the poor, he exhorted.

In a separate statement, senior BJP leader N. Indrasena Reddy also appealed to the Chief Minister to concentrate on public health considering that people of Telangana are currently under great stress and fearful about the virus spread. In this digital age, it was not at all necessary to build mammoth administrative buildings any more and the funds being used to demolish Secretariat buildings could be used to build hospitals in districts, minor irrigation projects and other works, he observed.

Party chief spokesperson K. Krishna Saagar Rao demanded that the government “immediately take decisive punitive action on corporate hospitals brazenly fleecing COVID patients in the guise of treatment”.

There is an increasing number of complaints from people across socio-economic strata in Hyderabad, that they are being exploited heavily by corporate private hospitals which are overcharging them in the name of COVID treatment, he said.

Mr. Rao said patients are being billed lakhs of rupees for just a few days of hospitalisation and are being forced to pay huge amounts without any explanation of break-up of the bills. Especially, for a viral disease which doesn’t even have an approved treatment, strict enforcement of the prescribed fee structure is the need of the hour, the spokesperson added.