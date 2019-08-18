Kishan Reddy visits ex-Mayor Karthika Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy visited the residence of former GHMC Mayor and Congress leader Banda Karthika Reddy amidst rumours that she was being invited to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Minister wished Ms. Karthika Reddy on her birthday and spent time with her family and Secunderabad leaders of the Congress party. Speaking to reporters at his residence, the Minister said it was time the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were strengthened and he was giving an open call to leaders to join in the nation building process. He, however, said there were no political discussions during the meeting but he had visited her and her husband and PCC secretary Banda Chandra Reddy, as both were his friends. The visit however assumed significance as the former Mayor and her husband Banda Chandra Reddy were not active in the Congress after being denied the party ticket in the last Assembly elections.