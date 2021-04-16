Kishan Reddy urges CM to review HMDA Master Plan

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy has urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to review the master plan for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and make necessary changes in the zonal regulations in tune with the current demands so that large sections of people, especially farmers, benefit from the exercise.

In a communication to the Chief Minister, a copy of which was released to the media on Thursday, Mr. Reddy reminded that the TRS government has been assuring to review the master plan provisions for the last six years in view of the demands made by different sections of the society, and the time has come to initiate the action as he has been receiving several complaints about the irregularities in the implementation of plans and rising number of illegal constructions.

The HMDA was formed by the government taking lands from the farmers for an overall jurisdiction of 7,257 sq.km and due to lack of proper coordination with the planning authority and the local bodies, there have been quite a few inadequacies which can be addressed better by making the requisite changes in the master plan as it would not cost much benefitting every section from the poor to the middle classes.

The government can consider allowing farmers to easily seek change in land usage into residential zones after duly earmarking the mandatory space for the environment zones. Action should be taken against illegal constructions and proper coordination should ensured to prevent these.

Other suggestions made by the Union Minister in his communication are repairs to the main road and the existing service roads, complete the radial roads, road over bridges at Ghatkesar, Nagulapalli, Goudavelli and Shamshabad service roads. Greenary on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) on the media and the sides. Service roads are also to be built at Narsingi, Rajenderanagar, Shamshabad, Patancheru and Sambipur, he added.