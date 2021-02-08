Kishan Reddy urges CM to restart MMTS services

Union Minister of State for Home and Secunderabad MP G. Kishan Reddy requested Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to hold talks with railway officials and see that the suburban train services of MMTS phase one are started forthwith.
In a communication to the Chief Minister, a copy of which was released to the media on Monday, the Minister pointed out that MMTS services came to a halt from March last year due to the pandemic and the consequent lockdown. However, local train services have resumed operations in Mumbai and other places, he said.
Common people, especially students, employees, labour and others are being badly affected due to the non-resumption of the services as the MMTS suburban services are most economical, safe and eco-friendly public transport service available in the twin cities, he said.
Mr. Reddy informed that the suburban services for 50 km linking -- Falaknuma-Nampally, Falaknuma-Lingampally, Nampally-Lingampally has about 25 stations and 121 services were being run daily before the lockdown. With the COVID-19 infections on a downward curve and TSRTC and metro rail services allowed to run following the requisite safety protocols, the same can be done for the suburban train services, he wrote.
