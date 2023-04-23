HamberMenu
Kishan Reddy thanks Defence Minister for opening up roads in SCB

April 23, 2023 04:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North East Region G. Kishan Reddy has thanked Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the decision to open up five arterial roads in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board.

The five arterial roads opened are Richardson Road, Prontee Road, Byam Road, Ammuguda Road and Albain Road.

Mr. Kishan Reddy took to Twitter on Saturday and said that he had met the Defence Minister several times on the issue and apprised him of the situation on the ground. The Minister also said that threats of stopping water and power supply were counter-productive as they vitiated the atmosphere. Such decisions needed to be made by sitting across the table, he added.

There was a sensitive balance between security needs and ease of living, and government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was always committed to making life of the common person easy, the Minister said.

