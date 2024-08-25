GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kishan Reddy seeks land for AIIMS Bibinagar UHTC

Published - August 25, 2024 05:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Coal & Mines G. Kishan Reddy has requested Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to allocate two acres of land within the twin cities for setting up an Urban Health Training Centre (UHTC) in conjunction with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bibinagar.

In a communication to the Chief Minister on Saturday, a copy of which was released to the media, the Minister said that before the land is identified and finalised, the State Government should provide a building to house the facility temporarily.

The ₹1,300 crore AIIMS was established in 2019 with outpatient services functioning and the medical college has begun classes with construction of related buildings going on at a rapid pace. The institute has expressed a desire to have an UHTC so that medical students can provide modern medicine to people of the twin cities, as part of their academics and research.

The medical institute is ready to construct necessary infrastructure including buildings if a permanent site is allocated. A letter to this effect was already written to the District Collector requesting the same, and hence the State Government should consider the proposal, he added.

