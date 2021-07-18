Hyderabad

Kishan Reddy releases NAAC’s book on best practices in colleges

Kishan Reddy releases NAAC’s book on best practices

Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy has released a book in the series of “Best Practices - Student Admission Process” published by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The book compiles the best practices that different colleges have been following in student admission process.

Mr. Kishan Reddy called upon NAAC to bring out more such books documenting best practices in teaching and learning methodologies, administration, infrastructure creation and maintenance, and protection of environment. He said quality alone is going to be the quintessential touchstone for employability and the NAAC should focus on it.


