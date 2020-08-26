Kishan Reddy meets Law Minister over HC strength

Kishan Reddy submitting a memorandum to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday.

HYDERABAD

26 August 2020 23:12 IST

Requests rise in sanctioned number of judges from 24 to 42

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday requested his senior Cabinet colleague and Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad to fill up the existing vacancies in the Telangana High Court and also increase the sanctioned number of judges from the existing 24 to 42.

In a memorandum to Mr. Prasad, a copy of which was released to the media, Mr. Reddy stated that the Telangana HC was formed in 2014 and was sanctioned 24 judges but as of now, only 14 judges have been appointed and functioning, including the Chief Justice.

BJP MLC and Bar Council member N. Ramchander Rao and TS Bar Council chairman A. Narasimha Reddy accompanied him.

“Due to the increasing number of fresh cases being filed and corresponding rise in pendency of cases, even if the number of sanctioned judge posts were filled, it will not be enough to clear them all and will only end up in further burdening the judicial system “leading to spiral of pendency,” he said.

“This will have a huge impact on the justice delivery system leading to clogging of cases thereby causing hindrance in the deliverance of timely justice to people,” he observed.

The HC has more than sufficient infrastructure to accommodate 46 to 48 judges, hence the sanctioned strength can be increased, the communication added.