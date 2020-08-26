Kishan Reddy meets Law Minister over HC strength

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday requested his senior Cabinet colleague and Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad to fill up the existing vacancies in the Telangana High Court and also increase the sanctioned number of judges from the existing 24 to 42.
In a memorandum to Mr. Prasad, a copy of which was released to the media, Mr. Reddy stated that the Telangana HC was formed in 2014 and was sanctioned 24 judges but as of now, only 14 judges have been appointed and functioning, including the Chief Justice.
BJP MLC and Bar Council member N. Ramchander Rao and TS Bar Council chairman A. Narasimha Reddy accompanied him.
“Due to the increasing number of fresh cases being filed and corresponding rise in pendency of cases, even if the number of sanctioned judge posts were filled, it will not be enough to clear them all and will only end up in further burdening the judicial system “leading to spiral of pendency,” he said.
“This will have a huge impact on the justice delivery system leading to clogging of cases thereby causing hindrance in the deliverance of timely justice to people,” he observed.
The HC has more than sufficient infrastructure to accommodate 46 to 48 judges, hence the sanctioned strength can be increased, the communication added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath