Kishan Reddy launches microbe-killing device

HYDERABAD

14 June 2020 23:02 IST

Union Minister of State for Home affairs G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday launched ‘GermiBAN’, a device developed by Atal Incubation Centre & Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India-Women Entrepreneurs HUB. The device can kill 99.9% of surface and air microbes and is useful for isolation wards, quarantine centres, hospitals and all general places for killing viruses like coronavirus.

Appreciating the ALEAP WE HUB enterprise, he pointed out that startups like these have a potential to grow their business and government will provide them support in all aspects to create an ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Innovations’ including materials made to combat COVID-19 like PPE kits, critical care equipment, testing kits, large area sanitisation, IT solutions such as geofencing, tracking etc.

He visited the stalls on display, a socks cluster unit manufacturing healthy socks and face masks due for COVID-19. ALEAP WE-HUB chief innovation officer Zahoorullah presented the activities in support of startups with innovative solutions in the MSME sector. President ALEAP K. Rama Devi, former TS BJP president K. Laxman and others participated in the programme following the safety protocols.

Advertising

Advertising

ALEAP WE-HUB has been set up with the support of Central Government Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI AAYOG at its ALEAP industrial estate, Pragthi Nagar, Gajularamaram to nurture women startups, scaling up incubation facilities to provide co-working spaces, equipment/machinery, common facility rooms, infrastructure, business/market and network connections, banking, investors, venture capitalists and angel network support.