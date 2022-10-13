Hyderabad

Kishan Reddy inaugurates facility for Buddhist monks

Buddhist Monks pray on the occasion of the birth centenary of most venerable Acharya Buddharakkhita, the founder president of Mahabodhi Society, at Mahabodhi Buddha Bihara, Mahendra Hills, Secunderabad on Thursday.

Union Minister for Culture G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated a ‘Sangharama’ (monks’ residence) constructed with the support of the Ministry of Culture at Maha Bodhi Buddha Vihara, Mahendra Hills, here. Later, he interacted with the monks-in-residence.

“If an individual has personal or professional problems, he gets a sense of calm while praying here. I am glad Hyderabad has such a temple,” said Mr. Reddy as he spoke about Buddhism and his role as minister of culture.

Union Minister for Culture G. Kishan Reddy, along with monks, after inaugurating the monk’s residence.

Consecrated by the Dalai Lama in 2003, the Buddha Vihara is run by the Bhikkhu Sangha (community of monks) consisting of both resident and trainee-monks. Apart from providing spiritual guidance to all sections of society, the Bhikkhu Sangha is engaged in humanitarian services, irrespective of religious affiliations.


