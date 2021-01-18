Kishan Reddy compares KCR with Trump

HYDERABAD

18 January 2021 01:04 IST

‘Winds of change being felt across the State’

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy used some strong words to criticise TRS government and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and even went to the extent of comparing them to the Trump administration.

“The State government does not believe in sticking to its word, and the shifting stances show people have stopped believing him and are tired of the first family corrupt rule. Actually, there is no difference between President Trump and this government,” he said.

Mr. Reddy was addressing the party’s State executive meeting where he charged the government of being inefficient in the manner it has handled corona pandemic, floods, farmers issues and others.

“The government is losing people’s confidence daily and it not in a position to state its achievements in the last six years as was evident during the GHMC elections. We have this strange situation where elected corporators are made to sit at home while those who lost are invited to launch programmes of Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao,” he said.

The senior BJP leader questioned the timing of GHMC elections where the Opposition was given neither space or time with largescale misuse of official machinery with ill-trained outsourced employees on poll duty even as teachers were not allowed to participate in the process. If the polls were held in a true democratic manner, the results could have been different and the TRS could have ended up with single digit, he observed.

Mr. Reddy said the winds of political change are being felt across the State with senior officials themselves openly expressing it, and the party needs to be united and fight it out for the next two years to come to power.