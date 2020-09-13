Kishan complains to Union Home Secretary against Telangana police

Hyderabad

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy lodged a complaint with the Union Home Secretary on the ‘partisan’ behaviour of the Telangana police and wanted an explanation from them.

BJP sources said that he was annoyed with the ‘partisan’ behaviour of the police, who allegedly remained mute spectators when the TRS leaders and activists blocked Union Minister Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya and Kishan Reddy during their visit to Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (RFCL) on Saturday. The Union Home Secretary is said to have assured the Minister that the incident would be enquired into.

During the Union Ministers’ visit to the Fertilizer factory on Saturday, the TRS leaders led by Venkatesh Nethakani, MP and Korukanti Chander, MLA staged a dharna at the RFCL demanding employment to locals. They apparently blocked the gate forcing the Ministers to stay on the road for nearly an hour. Mr. Kishan Reddy was annoyed that the local police rather than clearing the agitating TRS cadre preferred to remain silent even as the Union Ministers waited there. The local BJP leaders and cadre also rushed to the place to counter the TRS protests and only then the police intervened.

