Kisan Sangharsh to stage protests

All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) is planning to stage protests against Union Budget on February 13 to expose the cuts in allocation to primary sectors such as rural development and agriculture.

According to AIKSCC functionaries, the Union Budget had deceived farmers by imposing significant cuts in the support provided to agriculture and rural economy. In response to the nationwide call, the Telangana unit of AIKSCC would organise protest programmes in Hyderabad and in districts across the State.

A pamphlet highlighting how the budget had failed to announce measures to improve the income and purchasing power of farmers and rural households was released at a press meet held here on Monday. They came down heavily against the BJP government for reducing the share of rural economy in the budget from 9.83% in 2019-20 to 9.30% in 2020-21.

The 16-point programme announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech is an attempt to deceive farmers by drawing attention away from the cut in crucial allocations and failure to offer any package to boost the rural economy. It is a rehash of existing schemes, including failed schemes, and a couple of new announcements such as Kisan-Rail and Krishi-Udaan, which they said are not expected to increase the income of small and marginal farmers.