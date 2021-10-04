Hyderabad

Kisan rail from Moula Ali, Raichur

Onions being loaded into Kisan Rail goods wagons at Moula Ali station in Hyderabad on Monday.  

South Central Railway (SCR) operated a ‘Kisan Rail’ from suburban railway station Moula Ali to New Jalpaiguri of West Bengal loaded with 15 parcel vans consisting of 361 tonnes of onions on Monday. In another first, cotton bales were also transported from Raichur in Karnataka to Bangaon station, also in West Bengal in 21 wagons covering the long lead distance of 1871 km.

To encourage customers who cannot load the a full train load composition of 40 wagons, they are being permitted to load in mini-rakes consisting of 20 wagons or more duly extending the benefit of train load rates. General Manager Gajanan Mallya complimented the staff of both Secunderabad and Guntakal divisions for getting new stream of traffic for the Railways, a press release said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 4, 2021 8:15:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/kisan-rail-from-moula-ali-raichur/article36826565.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY