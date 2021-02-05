HyderabadHyderabad 05 February 2021 20:21 IST
Kirana shop owner held, tobacco products seized
The sleuths of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (North Zone) team, on Friday raided a kirana store at Tadbund of Bowenpally for illegally procuring and selling of gutkha sachets and loose tobacco material to pan shop vendors.
Shop owner, 48-year-old Tejraj Sony from Bowenpally, who hails from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, was apprehended by the team led by inspector K. Nageswar Rao. They seized banned tobacco material worth ₹ 2.05 lakh, Officer on Special Duty (Task Force) P. Radha Kishan Rao said.
Tejraj along with the seized material was handed over to Bowenpally police for further investigation.
