Kin of electrocuted man to get ₹10 lakh

31 December 2020 23:00 IST

Power line snapped and fell on him

A consumer commission has directed a discom to pay ₹10 lakh as compensation to the family of a man who was electrocuted in Chinthamanepalli in Telangana’s Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Adilabad was dealing with a complaint filed by the victim Sukumar Ray’s wife Shila Ray, his minor children and his parents. The respondents were officers of the Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company (TSNPDCL).

The family said the victim was walking to his agricultural field on September 15, 2018, when a high-tension line snapped and he came in contact with it. He later died in hospital. The complainants said they had sent a legal notice demanding an ex gratia of ₹18 lakh to the TSNPDCL, since the victim was the sole breadwinner. However, the notice remained unanswered.

For their part, the TSNPDCL officers denied all allegations. They said an unknown person was illegally tapping power from the HT line, and routed it to a fence around a land parcel to protect crops from animals. The victim ‘knowingly’ touched the fence, they claimed. They also said at the time of a field inspection, this illegal tapping was not noticed and that officials were unaware of it.

The DCDRC Adilabad president Jabez Samuel and Member V Narasimha Rao took into consideration the evidence placed on record including copies of a first information report, inquest report, and legal notice dated December 1, 2018, as filed by the complainants, and an exhibit filed by the discom.

Allowing the complaint in part, the commission directed the TSNPDCL ₹ 5 lakh as ex-gratia and another ₹ 5 lakh as compensation. The commission passed orders that the victim’s wife be given ₹ 4 lakh and cost of complaint of ₹ 1,600. The victim’s daughter is to be given ₹ 2 lakh. His minor sons are to be given ₹ 1.25 lakh each. The victim’s parents are to be given ₹ 75,000 each. The Commission entrusted itself with the responsibility of investing the compensation amount awarded to the victim’s children in a nationalised bank as fixed deposits.