HyderabadKARIMNAGAR 02 April 2019 00:47 IST
Kin of brain-dead miner agree to donate organs
A 57-year-old Singareni coal miner, who was declared brain-dead following a road accident on Sunday morning, has turned life-saver, with his family consenting to donate his organs.
Kasarla Sudhakar Reddy, a resident of Tilaknagar in Godavarikhani coal belt of Peddapalli district, was on his way to the coal mine when a lorry hit him from behind, leaving him with serious head injuries. He was shifted to Apollo Reach hospital in Karimnagar town where he was declared brain-dead.
When doctors informed the family about organ donation, they readily agreed. On Monday, doctors from Jeevandan, Hyderabad, arrived at Apollo Reach and collected the organs to donate.
