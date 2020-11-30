Kin hurt by attempts to tarnish Nizams’ name

HYDERABAD

30 November 2020

The kin of seventh and last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, have expressed anguish at the attempts by political parties to tarnish the name of Nizams in the GHMC election campaigning for political gains.

In a statement issued on Monday, a grandson of the last Nizam, Nawab Najaf Ali Khan said, “Whenever elections are held, my grandfather late Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur Nizam VII’s name is criticised and his immense services towards his subjects are blatantly disregarded”.

Political parties and their leaders could attract voters by project welfare and development initiatives of their governments (or what they did when in power) and by working for the people rather than spewing unnecessary negative narrative on the Nizam VII., Mr. Najaf Ali Khan said. “Renaming the city or promising freeing our State of the Nizam culture is nothing more than a gimmick to attract attention but the politicians cannot change the Ganga-Jamuni ‘tahzeeb’ which has been a part of Hyderabadis’ lives for centuries”, he noted.

He further stated that his grandfather respected all religions and united them during his regime. In the 1940s Hyderabad was better off than most western countries and the seventh Nizam’s massive donations were unmatched by those of any other ruler in history, he said.

Calling a ruler who built NIMS Hospital from his private purse a “looter” is sacrilege and an attempt to damage the image of Seventh Nizam. “If my grandfather was a fascist, why was he appointed Raj Pramukh (Governor) by the Union Government even after he had surrendered his Government and why did the Government of India accept 5 tonnes of gold towards National Defence Fund in 1965,” he asked.

Alleging that many parties and their leaders would only use caste and religion to divide people for votes and not for love towards people, he said, “It is disheartening to see that the reigns of our country are in the hands of leaders who try to change facts and history according to their wishes.”