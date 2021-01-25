Kin blame police for man’s death

Family members of a 35-year-old man gathered outside the Moinabad police station of Cyberabad Commissionerate on Sunday, alleging that he died of injuries he sustained during police ‘torture’.

However, Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar denied the allegations and said that the victim Venkatesh of Moinabad on January 19 approached the police over a dispute with regard to a tractor which he had taken on lease from a friend in the past,and died of seizures on Sunday.

“The rumours which are being spread are fake,” said Shamshabad DCP N. Prakash Reddy. He said that the victim doused himself with petrol in an inebriated condition and went to the police station, where the staff, seeing his condition, called his wife and counselled him before he was sent home.

On Sunday, Venkatesh complained of stomach pain and uneasiness in the chest, following which he was taken to a hospital, where he died. His wife alleged that police ‘tortured’ her husband physically, as a result he had died.

“When he went to the police station to complain against his friend, they did not respond and when he questioned about their inaction, they detained him and tortured him,” she alleged. “A constable had taken my husband to Gandhi Hospital for treatment,” she said.