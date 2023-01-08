KIMS Hospital raises awareness on early intervention for children with hearing loss

January 08, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

To create awareness on identifying hearing loss and timely treatment, KIMS Hospital-Secunderabad conducted a ‘Cochlear Implant Recipient Meet’ on Sunday which was attended by several children, who have undergone cochlear implant surgeries. Telugu film actor Naga Chaitanya attended the event as chief guest.

KIMS Hospital is extending services for severe to profound hearing loss candidates by providing cochlear implants under private and government schemes. In 2021-2022, the hospital conducted around 150 cochlear implant surgeries, including several bilateral (both ears) surgeries.

When a child is born without hearing capacity, it is defined as congenital hearing loss. It affects their speech and language development which needs to be identified and treated at the earliest. It is seen that out of 1,000 newborns, three to four are born with severe to profound hearing loss while 6-7% have mild to moderate hearing issues. If the hearing is affected by 90% or more, cochlear implant is among the best options. It is an electronic device that can help provide the sense of sound to a person who is profoundly deaf.