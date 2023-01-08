ADVERTISEMENT

KIMS Hospital raises awareness on early intervention for children with hearing loss

January 08, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Cochlear implant is an electronic device that can help provide the sense of sound to a person who is profoundly deaf. | Photo Credit: File photo

To create awareness on identifying hearing loss and timely treatment, KIMS Hospital-Secunderabad conducted a ‘Cochlear Implant Recipient Meet’ on Sunday which was attended by several children, who have undergone cochlear implant surgeries. Telugu film actor Naga Chaitanya attended the event as chief guest.

KIMS Hospital is extending services for severe to profound hearing loss candidates by providing cochlear implants under private and government schemes. In 2021-2022, the hospital conducted around 150 cochlear implant surgeries, including several bilateral (both ears) surgeries. 

When a child is born without hearing capacity, it is defined as congenital hearing loss. It affects their speech and language development which needs to be identified and treated at the earliest. It is seen that out of 1,000 newborns, three to four are born with severe to profound hearing loss while 6-7% have mild to moderate hearing issues. If the hearing is affected by 90% or more, cochlear implant is among the best options. It is an electronic device that can help provide the sense of sound to a person who is profoundly deaf.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US