Kidney donors and recipients honoured

March 14, 2024 12:59 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Star Hospitals in Hyderabad marked World Kidney Day 2024 with an event honouring the strength and accomplishments of kidney transplant recipients and donors.

The occasion introduced the “Star Celebrity Award 2024,” recognising individuals who have excelled post-kidney transplant.

The highlight was the unveiling of the Star Celebrity Award recipients, including Varala Anand, a Kendra Sahitya Academy award winner, demonstrating resilience in creative pursuits. Ms. Gazala, a post-transplant mother of three, and Ms. Vijayalakshmi, a nurse-turned-government employee post-transplant, showcased remarkable strength. Mr. Nalini Kumar, after 14 years of dialysis, found a new lease on life through a recent kidney transplant.

Gandhe Sridhar, senior consultant nephrologist at Star Hospitals, praised the recipients’ resilience, emphasising the importance of comprehensive care in the transplant journey. He encouraged recipients and donors to prioritise kidney health for sustained well-being.

