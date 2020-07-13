Kidnapped two-year-old girl rescued, two held

A two-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from Saifabad on Friday, was rescued by the police on Monday and two people who abducted the baby were arrested.
The victim, Maheen, daughter of Muqhtar Begum, a alm-seeker, was sleeping near Vardhaman Bank, next to Mahaveer Hospital when the offence took place at around 1.30 a.m. on Friday. After searching for the baby in the area, Begum approached the police and lodged a complaint, following which a minor kidnapping case was registered and teams started the investigation, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) P. Viswa Prasad.
“On the fateful night, an unidentified person got down from an auto and tried to take away her daughter, but when Begum started screaming, he fled from the spot. Again around 1.30 a.m. while the mother was asleep, the accused persons abducted the child,” he said, adding that the mother chased the auto, but the accused zoomed away. The police viewed the CCTV footage, and with the help of technology they reached Kishanbagh and rescued Maheen from the house of kidnapper Mohd Abdul Firdous and his associate Syed Shareef.
Further, Firdous told police that he along with Syed Shareef, Sameena and Rizwana hatched a conspiracy and abducted the girl to engage her in begging.
