Kidnapped makeup artist rescued, four held

The abductors were demanding payment for an earlier service rendered

In a swift action by Banjara Hills police a 35-year-old production manager and makeup artist in Tollywood was rescued from the clutches of kidnappers in less than six hours after he was abducted on Thursday afternoon.

The victim, K Amarnath Reddy is a resident of Srinagar Colony under Banjara Hills police station limits.

According to police, on Thursday evening, victim’s wife Kalpana Reddy approached police stating that her husband Amaranath went to his office at Madhapur and around 1.20 p.m. she received a phone call from her husband stating that he was kidnapped and asked to transfer ₹4 lakh to production manager Pradeep Natarajan’s account to set him free.

Soon, the kidnappers started calling her and told her that they had paid ₹ 4 lakh to her husband and demanded that the amount be repaid immediately, before 5 p.m., or else they would take Mr. Amarnath to Chennai and kill him.

The victim told his wife that around seven unknown persons had kidnapped him from Madhapur and if he does not give the money they were threatening to kill him and were beating him, Joint Commissioner of Police (West) A. R. Srinivas said.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered and special team were formed to trace the victim and nab the accused.

“We arranged the cash and photos of the same were sent to the kidnappers from Ms. Kalpana’s phone and later kidnappers instructed her to come to Srinagar Colony, Banjara Hills along with cash at 6.30 p.m.,” he said.

The police laid a trap and nabbed one of the kidnappers, Paluru Lokesh Kumar, a cinema artist from Chennai while handing over the money. However, Mr. Pradeep managed to escape from the spot.

While being interrogated, Mr. Lokesh shared the phone numbers and whereabouts of the other kidnappers, and based on their call details record and call phone tower location, the other members of the group — V. Kumara Guru, S. Jagadish and P.K. Ganesh Kumar — were nabbed by Nalgonda police.

Police said that one Junaid and Anu of Chennai cheated Mr. Amarnath Reddy and his friend B. Venkatesham of ₹13.5 lakh after they promised to introduce them to a noted film actress.

In the meantime, Amarnath approached Mr. Pradeep Natarajan and others, who were already friends with the former, and requested them to settle the matter with Mr. Junaid and recover the amount of ₹13.5 lakh and promised to pay ₹4 lakh.

“After they managed to recover the money, Mr. Amarnath did not pay ₹ 4 lakh to the accused Pradeep and others, as a result they hatched a conspiracy to kidnap him and get the money,” police said, adding that Mr. Pradeep was at large.