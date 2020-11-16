Kidnapped girl rescued within 20 hours

Hyderabad

16 November 2020 20:00 IST

An issueless couple who picked up the girl in Hyderabad were found in Mahabubnagar

A three-year-old girl, who was reportedly kidnapped from the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station by an issueless couple, was rescued within 20 hours from Mahabubnagar, police said.

The girl was kidnapped by 31-year-old Sangamoni Shivudu and 30-year-old Sangamoni Parvathamma, both from Mahabubnagar, from MGBS on Saturday night, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar.

The accused couple, who went to MGBS to board a bus to their native place, noticed the girl and picked up the girl and came out. “They went towards Ram Mandir, Putlibowli, and made a night halt at Dabeerpura, before boarding a bus to Mahabubnagar the next day, he said.

“After getting down at Mahabubnagar bus stand the couple went to the railway station and slept there till evening,” Mr. Kumar said.

He said that the kidnappers got married six years ago and migrated to Deshaipeta in Jagtial for livelihood. Each used to earn ₹ 6000 per month.