Kidnapped businessman rescued in less than 4 hrs.

Hyderabad

05 October 2020 23:44 IST

In a swift action by Jagtial police, a businessman was rescued from the clutches of kidnappers in less than four hours after he was abducted from his residence at Saroornagar in Hyderabad on Monday afternoon.

Six people were detained in connection with the crime.

The offence took place in Green Park Colony of Karmanghat around 3.30 p.m. when the businessman Nagarbushanam was in a meeting with a group of people over financial disputes. He runs a rice mill in the city.

Advertising

Advertising

Police said that the accused Raj Bushan, his son and wife along with Aziz, Burri Rajesh and six others went to the house-cum-residence of Nagarbushanam and asked to return their money that ran into lakhs of rupees.

They picked-up an heated argument with the victim, who was soon dragged out of his office by Aziz and Burri Rajesh. He was whisked away in a car.

Immediately, the victim’s family member approached Saroornagar police, who in turn constituted teams to search for Nagarbushanam. After tracking the vehicle and mobile phones of the kidnappers, the Rachakonda police learnt that they were going toward Jagtial. The district police, who were alerted about the kidnapping by their counterparts in Rachakonda, deployed their personnel at several checkposts.

Police teams, who were already on high-alert, identified and intercepted the suspect vehicle at JNTU check post near Kondagattu and rescued Nagarbushanam, and detained two people, while four others managed to escape, Jagtial Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sarma told The Hindu.

“In less than an hour, the escaped kidnappers were traced and apprehended,” she said.