Kidnapped boy rescued, six arrested

January 14, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

An eight-year-old boy, who was kidnapped allegedly by three members of a family from Bhadrachalam and sold to an issueless couple in Rajahmundry of Andhra Pradesh over a week ago, was rescued by the Bhadrachalam town police on Saturday.

The police claimed to have cracked the kidnap case with the help of CCTV footage by arresting six persons, including an issueless couple, and rescuing the abducted baby from Rajahmundry.

The arrested persons were identified as K Annapurna, her second daughter Anusha and son Sairam of Ashoknagar in Bhadrachalam and a Rajahmundry-based issueless couple - Issak and Snehalatha besides “mediator” Tulasi, also from Rajahmundry.

Six mobile phones and ₹3.10 lakh were seized from the arrested persons.

According to the police, Annapurna, along with her daughter and son, allegedly kidnapped the eight-year-old boy and sold him to the childless couple through a mediator for ₹4.50 lakh.

The boy was handed over to her mother by the local police in the presence of Childline officials in Bhadrachalam later in the day.

