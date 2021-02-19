Kidnapped boy rescued from Maharashtra

Hyderabad

19 February 2021 23:31 IST

The son of daily wage earners was abducted on Feb.7

A three-year-old boy, who was kidnapped by a daily wage earner 10 days ago, was rescued from Maharashtra’s Washim district.

The accused, Shyam Bheem Rao Solanki (22), who gained acquaintance with the boy’s parents after promising them a job in Mumbai, was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Police said on February 7, Solanki and Bhogiram met the boy’s parents and stayed with them at Nampally railway station. The next day, they shifted to the footpath of Gandhi Bhavan metro station when Solanki lured the boy with chocolates and abducted him when his parents went to a hotel in search of work. They had migrated from Bidar in Karnataka in search of livelihood.

Advertising

Advertising

When the parents returned, their two daughters informed that the boy went with Solani and had not returned. When they questioned Bhogiram, he expressed ignorance, Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) P. Viswa Prasad said on Friday. “They started looking for the boy, but in vain. The next day, they approached Abids Road police and lodged a complaint,” he said.

Based on their complaint, a case was registered and teams were formed to rescue the boy.

Mr Viswa Prasad said Solanki, with the boy in tow, boarded Danapur Express from Secunderabad railway station and got down at Sevagram in Maharashtra. From there, he took the boy to Wardha railway station and boarded Vidarbha Express and got down at Akola. Later, he took a bus and headed to Malegaon, where the accused and the boy stayed for the night. The next morning, they reached Amanwadi, Solanki’s native place.

“The teams analysed footage from hundreds of CCTV cameras from Gandhi Bhavan Metro Station, Afzalgunj to Malegaon town, before we rescued the boy with the help of Maharashtra police,” Mr. Viswa Prasad said.

He said that Solanki kidnapped the boy to sell him in Maharashtra and make a quick buck.