Kharif paddy procurement reaches new milestone

HYDERABAD

18 January 2021 23:57 IST

47.87 lakh tonnes purchased so far

The State Civil Supplies Corporation has surpassed the record set by itself in the procurement paddy in the kharif marketing season this year compared to the last year by procuring 47.87 lakh tonnes so far against 47.8 lakh tonnes procured last year. Chairman of the corporation Mareddy Srinivas Reddy stated here on Monday that the paddy procurement was done by opening 6,505 purchase centres across the State and the farm produce worth over ₹9,000 crore was procured from about 11 lakh farmers. Of the total amount, ₹8,375 crore was already credited into the bank accounts of farmers directly. Speaking after releasing the new year diary and calendar of the corporation employees, he stated that 1.75 lakh tonnes of rice is being supplied to about 87.54 lakh households at 6 kg of rice per person per month at a nominal price of ₹1 a kg under the public distribution system. Besides, another 1.2 lakh tonnes is being supplied to welfare hostels and for mid-day meal scheme in government schools.

