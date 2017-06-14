Kharif crops to be cultivated on 43.58 lakh hectares

The Agriculture Department has prepared an action plan to help farmers cultivate crops on 58.63 lakh hectares in Telangana during 2017-18 agriculture year, including 43.58 lakh hectares in kharif (Vanakalam) and 15.05 lakh hectaresin rabi (Yasangi) seasons. Although the annual credit plan for the year is yet to be finalised by the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC), Minister for Agriculture Pocharam Srinivas Reddy hinted on Tuesday that the credit target to agriculture sector, particularly crop loans, could be around ₹46,000 crore.

Crop loan waiver

Speaking after releasing the Agriculture Action Plan 2017-18, the Minister stated that the fourth instalment of the crop loan waiver amount of over ₹4,000 crore was already released to banks taking the total loan waiver amount to ₹16,105 crore benefiting about 35.5 lakh farmers and the bankers concerned had already credited the amount to most of the accounts of farmers concerned. The department has assessed that cultivation of cotton would go up this year since there was good price for the fibre crop last year following poor production in north India and Pakistan due to a virus attack. It is being estimated that it could be sown in 15.5 lakh hectares against 14.1 lakh hectares last year.

Survey

Stating that setting in of monsoon on time in Telangana is a good omen to the agriculture sector, the Minister said the department is engaged in farming season preparatory work for over a month now, including taking up Rythu Samagra Survey. About 80% of data collection on land holdings of farmers and the net cultivated area as part of the survey is already complete, the Minister said, adding that gram sabhas would be held from June 19 to 21 to announce the details collected and also to enable enrolment of details of farmers missed out.

On the preparedness of the department for the Vanakalam season, the Agriculture Minister said against the requirement of about 7 lakh quintals of seed for supply to farmers on subsidy, 4.34 lakh quintals was placed at stock points and 2.52 lakh quintals was positioned at sales points – headquarters of primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) and sub-centres where agriculture extension officers are stationed.

Remunerative crops

Similarly, about 8.89 lakh tonnes of fertilizer was also ready at stock and sales points, Mr. Srinivas Reddy said adding that farmers had already purchased about 60,000 quintals of seed where there were good initial rains. Asked about any specific advice on cultivation of crops, the Minister said there was no such suggestion.