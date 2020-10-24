Khammam temple aglow with festive spirit

Spiritual exuberance pervaded the Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari temple at Guttala Bazar in the town on the penultimate day of Sarannavaratri festivities on Saturday.
The temple’s presiding deity was adorned as Sri Durgamatha in the morning and Sri Mahishasura Mardhini alankaram in the evening on the occasion of Maharnavami on the eighth day of the annual nine-day fete. Maha Chandihavanam was performed at the temple in the evening seeking divine blessings for universal peace and prosperity.
The temple committee under the aegis of its chairman Mellacheruvu Venkateswara Rao has made elaborate arrangements for Vijayadashami (Dasara) celebrations in compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols at the temple on Sunday. Ashtottara shata kalasha archana, maha purnahuti, sami puja and a host of other divine rituals will mark the celebrations.
The auction of laddu (mahaprasadam) will be held at the temple premises at 7 p.m. the same day.
