Khammam police to expand CCTV network

The CCTV camera network in the Khammam Police Commissionerate limits is set to be expanded manifold to further strengthen video surveillance, a vital tool to effectively prevent crimes and check traffic violations.

A proposal was made to install more than 10,000 CCTV cameras at vantage points to bring more areas, mainly busy traffic junctions, under video surveillance soon, sources said.

Around 1864 CCTV cameras were already functioning under various police station limits in the Khammam commissionerate limits.

Most of these surveillance cameras were installed under the community policing initiative - "Nenu Saitham" in recent past. These include around 10 Pan Tilt Zoom (PTZ) cameras.

Sources said the new CCTV cameras would be integrated with the fully equipped Unified Command and Control Centre at the commissionerate office in the town for round the clock monitoring of the video surveillance system to keep tabs on the movement of criminals and anti-social elements.

The digital technology-aided enhanced surveillance system would help in traffic regulation, crime prevention and detection.