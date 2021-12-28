Khammam girl gets a new lease of life

29-year-old had diabetic ketoacidosis, sepsis which caused persistent fever

A 29-year-old girl from Khammam district got a new lease of life after receiving critical care treatment and sphenoidal endoscopic method surgery for growth hormone secreting tumour in pituitary region of brain.

A team of doctors at Care Hospitals performed complex surgery on Dargani Jyothi, who was suffering with diabetic ketoacidosis and sepsis with no prior history of diabetes that caused fever for several days.

Care Hospitals consultant general medicine K.S. Moinuddin said Ms. Jyothi was admitted on October 19 and was treated for about two months, of which she was on ventilator support for about 45 days. Various investigations were done and she was finally diagnosed as having growth hormone secreting tumour in pituitary region of brain.

The tumour was resected on December 11 by trans sphenoidal endoscopic method and post-operation, she improved well. Ms. Jyothi was not on any drug for diabetes and her blood sugar levels were normal. She was discharged on Monday.

Critical care medicine consultant Srilatha said pituitary tumours were abnormal growths that develop in the pituitary gland. Some pituitary tumours result in increased hormones that regulate important functions of the body. Overall incidence of growth hormone-secreting tumours was 3 to 10 per one lakh cases.