Khammam Collector suspends three hospital employees

KHAMMAM

06 May 2021 21:55 IST

Taking a serious note of the alleged sale of Remdesivir injections used for COVID-19 treatment by three employees of the District Headquarters Hospital in the black market, Collector R V Karnan on Thursday suspended a staff nurse and two outsourced employees of the hospital for their alleged involvement in the incident.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when the Khammam Police Commissioner’s task force personnel arrested the three employees of the hospital while they were allegedly selling six Remdesivir injections to some private persons at an inflated price of ₹38,000 per injection. The alleged black-marketing racket sent shockwaves across the district amid the COVID-19 surge.

It triggered widespread demands for a detailed probe into the incident to establish the role of others, if any, behind the illegal sale of the anti-viral injectable drug, considered vital in the fight against COVID-19.

