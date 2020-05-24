Hyderabad

Khammam Agriculture Market may open from May 27

The Khammam Agriculture Market.

The Khammam Agriculture Market.

Decks have been cleared for reopening the Khammam Agriculture Market, the State’s second largest chilli market yard, after nearly two months, tentatively from May 27.

The State government has reportedly given its nod for reopening agriculture market yards in line with the lockdown relaxations for agricultural-related activities, sources said.

The decision follows persistent demands from various organisations representing farmers and farm workers to help farmers, mainly the chilli growers and those affected by lockdown to sell their leftover farm produce at remunerative price in the market yards.

The Telangana Rythu Sangham has been pressing for resumption of transactions at the market yards to enable the small and medium farmers get better price for their farm produce in view of their inability to afford to stock their chilli produce in the cold storages.

The district unit of the Rythu Sangham has submitted a memorandum to the Khammam Agricultural Market Committee chairman M Venkata Ramana here a fortnight ago highlighting the problems confronting the farmers of labour intensive crops due to several constraints to stock, transport and sell their farm produce during the lockdown period.

Meanwhile, the authorities concerned have focused their attention on making necessary arrangements to ensure strict implementation of the preventive measures in the Agriculture Market Yard premises here to stem the spread of coronavirus, after its reopening.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Agriculture
