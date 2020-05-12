Khairatabad Ganesh may be of smaller size this year

Lord Ganesh idol of Khairatabad, famous for for its massive size and varied forms, is likely to be much smaller -even one foot- this year.

Khairatabad Ganesh Utsava Samithi, the body which plays key role in erecting the idol and organising festivities, took this decision on Tuesday in the backdrop of coronavirus spread. With just over three months left for the Vinayaka Chavithi festival, preparations and rituals for making the idol are yet to begin.

“The festival is on August 22 this time and we are supposed to perform karra puja (stick worship) on Monday. We realised that it cannot happen due to lockdown,” Samithi convenor Sandeep Raju said. Even for this ‘karra puja’ close to 2,000 devotees, organisers and volunteers gather.

With restrictions on movement of people, the Samithi said it cannot adhere to its regular schedule of festivities and traditions practised before installation of the idol. Khairtabad Ganesh idol was installed for the first time in 1954. It was of one foot height. “Due to this unforeseen and unexpected situation, we want to repeat what we have done in the first year of installation,” Mr. Raju said.

Soon after ‘karra puja’, preparations begin for making the idol by securing steel rods and other material. Last year, the idol was 61 foot tall. Around 150 workers were engaged to make it. With spike in COVID cases, the organisers feel it would be difficult to make idol of such size by complying with ‘physical distance’ norms.

As thousands of devotees visit and offer prayers to the idol at Khairatabad, it becomes a sort of ‘tourist spot’ during festival time. For police and organisers, it would not be possible to ensure that physical distance is followed by the crowds flocking the place.

But the organisers are still hoping against hope. “If a vaccine is discovered in the next few weeks, then we can engage more workers and carve out a huge idol living up to the expectations of devotees,” Raj, son of Samithi chairman Sudarshan said.

Khairatabad idol is surely going to be much smaller. But we will surely make efforts to make it as impressive as possible,” he added.