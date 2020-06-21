KGBVs script a success story in Intermediate results

They are the daughters of the soil and some without parents, and those lucky to have parents are mostly first general learners. They may be the children of beedi workers, agricultural labourers and small farmers, yet their remarkable performance in Intermediate results, competing with the urban and rich peers, is noteworthy.

Denied opportunities and aspirations suppressed since childhood, Ch. Chandrakala, Anjali, Chapala Srivani, Bukya Rajitha, P. Vyshnavi, M. Harika, Gadila Anoda and V. Lahiri, all from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) scripted a sweet success story by performing brilliantly in Intermediate exams this year, overcoming social, economical and parental backgrounds.

These students are among the 3,500 who performed extremely well from the KGBVs, residential schools set up for girls from under-privileged and disadvantaged sections of the society in educationally backward blocks. They have showed their stuff registering 78.76 % passes as against the State average of 68.86%.

The success is far more satisfying as they belong to the first batch of KGBVs Intermediate course introduced in 2018-19 academic year. To ensure retention of girls at senior secondary level, Inter education was introduced in KGBVs from 2018-19 by the Telangana government in a phased manner.

In the last two years, 170 KGBVs were upgraded to Intermediate. The first batch of second year took the exams this year and out of 4,483 students from 88 colleges, 3,531 students cleared the exam. And among these 88, three colleges secured 100% results. “The performance is appreciable as most of them are first generation students and come from poor backgrounds from rural areas,” says Chitra Ramachandran, Special Chief Secretary, Education, Telangana. And she attributed the success to teachers and other staff who introduced innovative teaching methods keeping the students profile in mind.

Three KGBVs that secured 100% results are KGBV Jinnaram, Sangareddy district; KGBV Palakurthy, Jangaon district and KGBV Dahegaon, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, and two of these are located in the remote areas. Four colleges secured 100% results in the first year exams that include KGBV Palakurthy, Jangaon; KGBV Gundala and KGBV Cherla in Bhadradri and KGBV Indervelly in Adilabad.

She said that overall, 61 KGBVs got above 90% passes in second year results and 79 KGBVs secured above 90% passes in first year results. In the first year results, the average pass percentage was 71.13 as against the State average of 60.01%. There is an increase of 7.56% passes this year compared to 2019 at 63.48% in first year.