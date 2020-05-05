Key revenue depts to function from today

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that key revenue generating departments would start functioning from Wednesday.

They are Stamps and Registration, RTA departments. Sub Registrar offices under Stamps and Registration department will function across the State including Red zones. “All land transactions will begin from tomorrow and registrations will happen, “he said.

The RTA offices across the State will also function from Wednesday.

He said sand mining will also be allowed as sand is required for construction activity that has commenced across the State as per GoI guidelines issued on May 1.

All shops in 27 districts comprising green and orange zones will be opened in rural areas from mandal headquarters to villages.

However in municipal towns, only 50% shops will be allowed to open each day and municipal commissioners will draw lots and determine which shops will open on every alternate day.

KCR also said it was important to protect Hyderabad by following lockdown strictly till May 29 along with other five districts in Red zone as many companies from China were interested in coming to South India and Hyderabad will be important destination.

He announced that ₹1,198 crore would be released on Wednesday towards loan waiver of farmers whose loans are not above ₹25,000. This will benefit 5.5 lakh farmers, he said.

He asserted Rythu Bandhu and Asara social security pensions would be disbursed without fail.