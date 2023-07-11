HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Key officials of Town Planning reshuffled

The government issued orders transferring the Chief City Planner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation S. Devender Reddy as the Director of Town & Country Planning, and appointed Planning Officer, HMRL M.Rajendra Prasad Nayak in his place

July 11, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The state government has effected several transfers in the Town Planning wing of the Municipal Administration department on Monday.

The government issued orders transferring the Chief City Planner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation S. Devender Reddy as the Director of Town & Country Planning, and appointed Planning Officer, HMRL M.Rajendra Prasad Nayak in his place. Mr. Devender Reddy will also assume additional responsibility as Member, Planning in HMDA.

The present DTCP K. Vidyadhar has been transferred and posted as Director, Planning, HMDA, in place of S. Balakrishna who is now transferred and posted as Planning Officer, HMDA. He will also function as Member-Secretary, RERA.

G. Shiva Sharanappa, who is Director-2, HMDA, is now transferred and posted as Director, Planning, MA & UD.

Director (House Numbering), Planning, GHMC K.Srinivas will fill in his post in HMDA.

Apart from these, order also mentions transfer of several Additional Directors in the department.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.