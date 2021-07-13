Key level crossing bridged amid rain

South Central Railway (SCR) in its quest to eliminate all the manned level crossing (LC) gates on mission mode, has built a new road underbridge to remove the LC between Gadwal - Sriramnagar stations in Secunderabad - Dhone section, it was announced on Tuesday,

It is in close proximity of Krishna River with 2.5 degree curvature and posed many challenges for which the engineers concerned laid wooden sleepers with perfection on the girder, carried out deep excavation and controlled blasting due to the hard rock with continuous dewatering activity amid rain, even while adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols of social distancing, face masks, etc.

General Manager Gajanan Mallya congratulated the officers and construction teams for the task with least disturbance to the normal flow of rail traffic even during the pandemic times and adverse environment conditions at a crucial location, a press release said.