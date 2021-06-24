Keshavulu on elite panel

Director of Telangana State Seed and Organisation Certification Authority K. Keshavulu has been appointed on the Scientific Advisory Council (SAC) of Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) as a member. In a communication sent to Mr. Keshavulu earlier this week, Deputy Director General of FAO Beth Bechdol stated that he has been selected to the panel for advising the UN body on scientific and policy matters related to seed, considered as key in food security and food for all globally. The panel is expected to give suggestions to the FAO on the Global Seed Conference scheduled to held in November.

for planning the development of seed and agriculture sector in the developing and under-developed countries. The selection of Mr. Keshvulu to the technical panel of FAO was based on the development of seed sector in Telangana in the recent years.

Mr. Keshavulu, as part of seed sector development initiatives for Telangana, met Director General of FAO Qu Dongyu and Assistant DG Bukar Tijani in Italy last year and explained the conditions for quality seed production in Telangana and the capacity of the seed sector to make it a seed bowl.